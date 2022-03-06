News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road could close as flood alert issued for Norfolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:35 PM March 6, 2022
Cars drive along the A1101 in Welney, Norfolk, where the flooded road has finally cleared of water a

The A1101 Wash Road in Welney could close due to a flood alert. - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

A flood alert has been issued for a Norfolk village after rising river levels in the area which could see one of its roads close.

Welney Causeway near King's Lynn could see flooding between this evening and tomorrow morning after heavy rain.

The Environment Agency says it is discussing potentially closing the A1101 Wash Road, which has seen about 5cm of water on the road.

Due to the uneven surface of the roads in the area, the agency said water may be deeper in places. 

A statement from the agency said: "Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

River levels have remained high today, however no further rain is forecast after tomorrow, when the agency says it will provide an update.


