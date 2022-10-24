Flood alert issued for parts of Norfolk after heavy downpours

A flood alert has been issued for parts of west Norfolk and Cambridgeshire following heavy downpours - Credit: Archant

A flood alert has been issued for parts of west Norfolk following heavy downpours over the last 24 hours.

The Environment Agency has warned that there is a risk of flooding in the Wash area near to Downham Market.

Low-lying roads and farmland are most at risk, with the alert in place for the next couple of days.

A map of the flood alert area - Credit: Environment Agency

Areas likely to be affected are in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk at Middle Level, including Pondersbridge, Ramsey St Mary’s, Benwick and Welney.

Further rainfall is predicted today although it is not expected to be significant.

The Environment Agency has urged people to avoid areas prone to flooding and the organisation is continuing to monitor the situation.

The flood alert follows thunderstorms and torrential rain on Sunday evening as a storm front swept across the region, leaving hundreds of homes without power.