News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Flood alert issued for parts of Norfolk after heavy downpours

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:50 PM October 24, 2022
Summit at Welney with MP Elizabeth Truss and Euro MEP Vicky Ford to try and find a solution to flood

A flood alert has been issued for parts of west Norfolk and Cambridgeshire following heavy downpours - Credit: Archant

A flood alert has been issued for parts of west Norfolk following heavy downpours over the last 24 hours.

The Environment Agency has warned that there is a risk of flooding in the Wash area near to Downham Market.

Low-lying roads and farmland are most at risk, with the alert in place for the next couple of days.

A map of the flood alert area

A map of the flood alert area - Credit: Environment Agency

Areas likely to be affected are in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk at Middle Level, including Pondersbridge, Ramsey St Mary’s, Benwick and Welney.

Further rainfall is predicted today although it is not expected to be significant.

The Environment Agency has urged people to avoid areas prone to flooding and the organisation is continuing to monitor the situation.

The flood alert follows thunderstorms and torrential rain on Sunday evening as a storm front swept across the region, leaving hundreds of homes without power.

Norfolk Live News
West Norfolk News

Don't Miss

The fin whale which was has been washed up on the beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk beach with 'endless sand' named one of the best in England

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Two air ambulances were called to a serious crash

Updated

Road reopens after two air ambulances called to crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Colin Keatley (left) and his son William, who own and run the Fat Cat pub on West End Lane

Food and Drink

Two Norfolk pubs named among best places to drink at in the UK

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Voewood House, Cromer Road, High Kelling Simon Finch, is holding a literary event at his beautifully

Neighbours raise concerns about noise from stately home

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon