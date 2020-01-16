Flood alert in place for west Norfolk river

A flood alert is in force for the River Wissey in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A flood alert has been put in force for a river in west Norfolk.

There are currently a number of Flood Alerts in Norfolk and Suffolk, including Flood Warnings on the rivers Yare and Wensum. Keep up to date and stay #floodaware here - https://t.co/MztuI4Ooz5 pic.twitter.com/wYBMYpdIDc — EnvAgencyAnglia (@EnvAgencyAnglia) January 16, 2020

Roads and farmland along the River Wissey could be affected according to the Environment Agency.

It issued a flood alert at 1.07pm on Thursday, January 16 calling on people to be prepared.

Persistent heavy rainfall has caused river levels to rise at the Bodney Bridge river gauge.

The EA said: "We expect flooding to affect the River Wissey from Bradenham to Denver including Watton Brook.

"Further rainfall is forecast over the next 12 hours.

"We expect river levels to remain high until Friday, January 17.

"We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."