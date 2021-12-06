Flood alert on the Broads due to high water levels
Published: 4:02 PM December 6, 2021
- Credit: Gov.uk
Flood alerts are in place on the northern rivers of the Broads, due to high water levels.
Those affected are the Bure, Ant and Thurne.
Some minor flooding to riverside roads and footpaths is likely as water levels remain high because of a natural tide locking effect.
High tidal water moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth, is currently restricting the normal drainage out to sea at low tide.
Higher water levels are expected around Potter Heigham, Wroxham boatyards and Ferry Road in Horning.
Areas covered by the alert also include Caister-on-Sea, Ludham, and Stalham.
For more information visit the government's official flood alert website here, https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings.
