SATURDAY ESSAY: Norfolk fires show we have to act on climate change
- Credit: Pink Spitfire
The heatwave ended in flames as fires broke out across Norfolk destroying 20 homes. Chris Bishop says the unprecedented scenes send us a clear message when it comes to tackling climate change.
Grass smoulders as the sun glints through a discarded bottle. Then the flames leap lazily into life.
They gather strength as they twist and turn through the undergrowth, fanned by the warm, dry breeze. Then the blaze spreads to something more substantial as a row of 1950s council houses catches light, before it marches up the stairs to the rafters.
Embers sail on the wind across the coast road and over the rooftops of houses on the other side, setting fire to tinder-dry vegetation on the edge of the salt marsh.
Now half the village is under threat, sandwiched by flames on either side. People are evacuated as fire crews battle to save their homes.
They stand down the road from the haze of smoke, steam and flashing blue lights, wondering if they'll have anything to go back to.
The scenes at Brancaster Staithe on Tuesday night were repeated across not only Norfolk, but much of London and central England too.
Wildfires spread from the fields into people's houses as temperatures soared to record levels after a prolonged dry spell.
This was no one-off, no freak event which crept in under the radar like some nutter with a box of matches.
For we've all helped to light the fires in our own little way, as warnings went unheeded and politicians pontificated when it came to carbon. And now we've all got to do something about it.
As firefighters were damping down at Brancaster, experts were warning the weather pattern which led to the fire which destroyed five properties - four of them mercifully ex-council houses which were about to be demolished - would become an increasingly common feature of our good old British summer.
Brancaster was lucky. Had it not been for the determination of our fire crews, many of whom had come from attending other fires and a couple's swimming pool, things could have been very different for those living along the coast road.
Elsewhere many homes were lost as a blaze tore through Ashill, near Watton, as Tuesday saw around 300 fires in Norfolk. It's little short of a miracle no-one was killed.
Fire also did as yet unknown damage to wildlife at Wild Ken Hill, at Snettisham - a trailblazing estate which promotes rewilding our land and more environmentally-friendly farming methods.
In southern France, thousands were evacuated as wildfires raged through vast tracts reducing homes to ashes. The picture is the same in parts of Spain and Portugal. How long before such scenes become routine here?
Mean temperatures are steadily rising. Nine out of the 10 hottest-ever years have happened since 1990.
Remember the summer of '76? The peak temperature that year was 35.9C. This year's peak is a hottest-ever, record breaking 40.3C.
Parts of Norfolk weren't far off that on Tuesday. But don't you worry - it'll be cooler by the weekend. The heatwave's on its bike, so that's that then. And that's the problem.
For we've all kicked the can down the road just like successive governments. We've dismissed the warnings, just like they have for years. At every election, we've let them get away with it.
One of the biggest dangers of Boris Johnson's departure from 10 Downing Street is that his Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution might also end up in the political doldrums.
As the leadership contest hots up, so-called Tory grandees are openly calling for net zero carbon emission targets and investment in green energy to be shelved in favour of increasing fossil fuel exploitation in the shorter term to bring down the cost of living.
Bearing in mind many of them probably won't be around when 2050 comes, you might well see why they're not too worried about the consequences. Jam now, hurrah - never mind the future.
Some say why should we bother anyway when countries whose carbon emissions dwarf ours are just going to carry on polluting and warming up the planet even more.
What's the point in being a leader if no-one else follows you, sceptics chorus.
Instead of dumping our green strategy, we need to be sending out the clear message that all of our futures are at stake, wherever you are in the world.
For climate change is no respecter of borders. And if someone doesn't make a clear, visible stand, why should anyone else bother.
There's a carrot in Mr Johnson's 10-pointer, as well as the obvious stick being waved over us all by steadily rising average temperatures.
Hydrogen is the commonest element in the universe. It could fuel our cars, heat our homes, cook our meals and power transport and industry. Doing so would emit just water.
Electric cars not only cost a bomb. They also kick environmental problems down the road, like recycling the batteries, which contain lithium-ion and cobalt.
Fewer than 5pc are recycled, because it's cheaper to start from scratch. So what are we going to do with the rest..?
Hydrogen can be made from water by electrolysis powered by solar or wind energy. What's not to like?
Whatever lies ahead it's so important we don't water down our net zero commitment or take our foot off the (sic) gas.
In the current economic climate, with dire warnings about double-digit inflation and another spike in household bills around the corner, it's vital that we don't let the short-term cloud our view of the longer term.
Net zero isn't some pie in the sky that can be shelved whenever voters need a short-term feel-good fix. Note to Mr Sunak/Ms Truss: Cutting carbon = more important than cutting taxes.
While we'll never be able to turn the clock back and make things better, they'll get a whole lot worse if we don't act now.
The fires which tore through Norfolk on Tuesday send us a crystal clear signal. We've all got to change. And we've got to keep the pressure on those who govern us to make it happen.