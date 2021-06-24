Final supermoon of 2021 but cloudy conditions expected

Published: 8:39 AM June 24, 2021

The final supermoon of 2021 is expected in the UK this evening - Credit: Archant

The final supermoon of the year is expected this evening, but the weather conditions will not be ideal for this celestial event.

Norwich-based forecasting company Weatherquest expect cloudy conditions for most of the night at a time when the Earth's natural satellite appears bigger and brighter.

The full moon in June is also known as the "strawberry moon" as it coincides with the harvesting season of the fruit in North America.

The celestial event is expected to be visible at dusk on June 24, when the moon is at its closest point to Earth.

A spokesman for Weatherquest said: "There will be the odd clear interval around midnight but most of the region will be cloudy with a bit of rain."

Very rare noctilucent clouds over South Norfolk, UK tonight. 200,000 feet up in the mesosphere!@adapt2030 @EDP24 pic.twitter.com/5NfGj3iPZq — Richard Osbourne (@richardosbourne) June 23, 2021

The strawberry moon will be the final supermoon of 2021 and will reach its peak at 7.39pm in the UK.

During this time, the Earth's natural satellite will appear around 14pc bigger and 30pc brighter.

Jake Foster, astronomer at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, said: "The moon will make its way west throughout the night before setting in the southwest just after sunrise.

"You don't need any special equipment to observe this event and there is no particular location you need to be to see it - as this is a bright full moon, as long as the skies are clear of clouds, it will be easy to spot whether you are in a light-polluted city or a dark area of countryside."

Mr Foster added: "A supermoon is the result of a full moon occurring when the moon is near its closest point to the Earth in its orbit.

"This can occur because the moon orbits the Earth on an elliptical path, rather than a circular one.

"Since this means that the moon is slightly closer to us, it appears slightly bigger in the sky."

Norfolk's weather is expected to be mostly dry throughout the day with highs of 21C forecast by Weatherquest.

Cloud will increase from the west into the evening with the chance of rain expected by late afternoon.

This band of rain will move slowly from the west of the county through the evening.



