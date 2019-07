25 firefighters tackle field fire

Norfolk Fire Service were called to a field fire at Taverham this afternoon. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

More than two dozen firefighters have tackled a blaze which caught hold in a field in Taverham.

Crews from Sprowston, Earlham, Reepham, Carrow and Wroxham attended the scene, at a field behind Broom Close in Taverham, shortly before 4pm.

Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.