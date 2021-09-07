News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Families loving the hot weather as temperatures reach 29C in Norfolk

Sarah Hussain

Published: 5:38 PM September 7, 2021   
Children enjoy the water fountains in Waterloo ParkHaydn and PennyByline: Sonya Duncan

Haydn and Penny enjoy the water fountains in Waterloo Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Families across Norfolk were sweltering in the sun with temperatures reaching up to 29C in parts of the county.

People headed to parks and beauty spots in the region to bask in the sunshine on Tuesday, September 7.

Children were captured enjoying the water fountains in Norwich Waterloo Park, and the beach was busy in Wells-next-the-Sea.

A busy beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A busy beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Weatherquest forecaster Adam Dury said up to 3pm Marham and Houghton Hall saw the highest temperatures at 29C, and Tibenham Airfield at 28.4C. 

He said the rest of the day is going to be dry and sunny.

He added: "Wednesday is another dry and sunny day with similar high temperatures as today.

Children enjoy the water fountains in Waterloo ParkLorena-Grace BobyByline: Sonya Duncan

Children enjoy the water fountains in Waterloo Park. Pictured: Lorena-Grace Boby. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"The risk of thunderstorms on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but still warm on Thursday with sunny spells and the risk of a few showers."

Thursday is set to see highs of 25C, with temperatures cooler on Friday and Saturday with sunny spells and the chance of a few showers.

Two-year-Mia White making sandcastles in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRAD

Two-year-Mia White making sandcastles in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Sarah Ball and her three-year-old daughter Harper after cooling off in their jellyfish inflatable in

Sarah Ball and her three-year-old daughter Harper after cooling off in their jellyfish inflatable in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021


Three-year-old Skylar Bland enjoying the beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DE

Three-year-old Skylar Bland enjoying the beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A busy beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A busy beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Children enjoy the water fountains in Waterloo ParkByline: Sonya Duncan

Children enjoy the water fountains in Waterloo Park - Credit: Sonya Duncan


