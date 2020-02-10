Parish 'devastated' after fallen tree destroys church wall

Around 400 homes are without power in Tittleshall after a tree fell on an overhead power line. Picture: Abi Chamberlain Archant

A rural parish has been left "devastated" after a fallen tree destroyed a recently repaired church wall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Amid ferocious wind and rain, a huge tree fell onto Church Lane in Tittleshall at around 4.30pm on Sunday (February 9) afternoon.

Such was its size, the tree toppled into the churchyard of St Mary's Church and crashed through the surrounding wall, repaired just a few months ago following a tireless fundraising campaign.

You may also want to watch:

Having also brought down an overhead power line, around 400 properties in the Tittleshall area have been left without electricity.

"It's absolutely devastating because we raised thousands of pounds to have the wall repaired," said The Reverend Canon Heather Butcher. "The work was only completed in Autumn of last year, so we're very shocked.

"It has gone on some of the graves, but actually it was fortunate that it fell almost directly on the church path.

"The irony is that we took down two big trees in the churchyard to stop this from happening."