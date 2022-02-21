Tree blocks road after falling down with 'huge thud' during Storm Franklin

Heavy winds and rain sent the tree to the ground in MacKenzie Road, Thetford. - Credit: Dave Excell

Neighbours on a quiet residential road had a lucky escape after a tree which towers over the street crashed down during Storm Franklin.

The fallen pine tree has blocked MacKenzie Road in Thetford after heavy winds and rain sent the tree to the ground at about 8.30pm on Sunday, February 20.

Dave Excell, 55, who lives in Redcastle Road, saw the tree fall.

The tree was one of three pine trees that tower over MacKenzie Road in Thetford. - Credit: Dave Excell

He said: "I happened to be doing my washing-up and as I looked out the window I just saw this tree come down with a huge thud.

"My initial reaction was to grab the coat and go and investigate. I was worried it had hurt someone."

Mr Excell added that the tree was one of three pine trees in the side garden of the property.

A street view of the road with the trees to the right hand side. - Credit: Google Maps

He said: "The neighbour is actually away at the moment so we're trying to get hold of him.

"Police, council and highways have been told but the tree is still in the road.

Approximately where the tree fell in MacKenzie Road, Thetford. - Credit: Google Maps

"We might all have to get our chainsaws out later."

No one was injured in the incident.