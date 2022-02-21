News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Tree blocks road after falling down with 'huge thud' during Storm Franklin

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:48 AM February 21, 2022
Heavy winds and rain sent the tree to the floor in MacKenzie Road, Thetford.

Heavy winds and rain sent the tree to the ground in MacKenzie Road, Thetford. - Credit: Dave Excell

Neighbours on a quiet residential road had a lucky escape after a tree which towers over the street crashed down during Storm Franklin.

The fallen pine tree has blocked MacKenzie Road in Thetford after heavy winds and rain sent the tree to the ground at about 8.30pm on Sunday, February 20.

Dave Excell, 55, who lives in Redcastle Road, saw the tree fall.

The tree was one of three pine trees that tower over MacKenzie Road in Thetford.

The tree was one of three pine trees that tower over MacKenzie Road in Thetford. - Credit: Dave Excell

He said: "I happened to be doing my washing-up and as I looked out the window I just saw this tree come down with a huge thud.

"My initial reaction was to grab the coat and go and investigate. I was worried it had hurt someone."

Mr Excell added that the tree was one of three pine trees in the side garden of the property.

A street view of the road with the trees to the right hand side.

A street view of the road with the trees to the right hand side. - Credit: Google Maps

He said: "The neighbour is actually away at the moment so we're trying to get hold of him.

Most Read

  1. 1 Storm Franklin to hit Norfolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening
  2. 2 Flood alerts issued for Norfolk due to Storm Franklin
  3. 3 ‘Absolutely disgraceful’: Fan's fury at Norwich match date change
  1. 4 Investigation ongoing into attack that left man with serious head injuries
  2. 5 Main route through town to close with 15-minute diversion
  3. 6 Obituary: Tributes to 'very special' former town manager
  4. 7 Storm Franklin hits Norfolk: Flood warnings and 70mph winds predicted
  5. 8 ‘It’s been a nightmare’: Couple among those without power for 48 hours
  6. 9 Precariously perched clifftop properties facing demolition
  7. 10 Abandoned caravan ends up in ditch with 'authorities aware'

"Police, council and highways have been told but the tree is still in the road.

Approximately where the tree fell in MacKenzie Road, Thetford.

Approximately where the tree fell in MacKenzie Road, Thetford. - Credit: Google Maps

"We might all have to get our chainsaws out later."

No one was injured in the incident.

Norfolk Live News
Thetford News

Don't Miss

Major storm damage has brought down fencing at the lion enclosure at Africa Alive!

Lion enclosure destroyed as Storm Eunice hits zoo

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A tree has fallen through a garden wall in Hockwold.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

How Storm Eunice caused chaos across Norfolk and Waveney

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Rachelle Lubi-Hallam, 23, who is fighting with the Home Office and the Department of Works and Pensi

Investigations

UK artist told by DWP she is 'not British' - and ordered to pay back £4.5k

Joel Adams

person
Sandie Chivers

Investigations

Takeaways and no dancefloor - Couples claim wedding firm ruined big day

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon