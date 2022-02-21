Tree blocks road after falling down with 'huge thud' during Storm Franklin
Neighbours on a quiet residential road had a lucky escape after a tree which towers over the street crashed down during Storm Franklin.
The fallen pine tree has blocked MacKenzie Road in Thetford after heavy winds and rain sent the tree to the ground at about 8.30pm on Sunday, February 20.
Dave Excell, 55, who lives in Redcastle Road, saw the tree fall.
He said: "I happened to be doing my washing-up and as I looked out the window I just saw this tree come down with a huge thud.
"My initial reaction was to grab the coat and go and investigate. I was worried it had hurt someone."
Mr Excell added that the tree was one of three pine trees in the side garden of the property.
He said: "The neighbour is actually away at the moment so we're trying to get hold of him.
"Police, council and highways have been told but the tree is still in the road.
"We might all have to get our chainsaws out later."
No one was injured in the incident.