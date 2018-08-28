Search

Fallen tree blocking road near Great Yarmouth as region hit by blustery conditions

PUBLISHED: 08:04 08 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:04 08 December 2018

A fallen tree has come down in Belton, near Great Yarmouth amid blustery conditions. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Motorists are being warned that a fallen tree is blocking a road near Great Yarmouth.

The tree has come down on Beccles Road, Belton and is blocking the road.

The incident comes following blustery conditions for much of the county overnight.

Forecasters at Weatherquest, based at the UEA in Norwich, have said the blustery conditions will continue throughout the day with showers expected later.

There will be strong gusts of between 40mph and 50mph expected at times, particularly in coastal areas.

Forecasters have warned the strongest gusts of wind will be over high ground and around coastal areas.

Weatherquest tweeted: “E Anglia Today: A blustery day with sunny spells and most places dry this morning, becoming cloudy with showery rain in the afternoon. Fresh to strong westerly winds with gusts of 40-50mph at times, with the strongest gusts closest to the coast.”

