‘Don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger:’ Flood warning issued for the River Waveney

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for isolated low lying properties along the tidal River Waveney. Picture: Flood Alerts Suffolk/Environment Agency Archant

A flood warning has been issued for low lying properties along the tidal River Waveney.

Areas most at risk are in St Olaves, Somerleyton, Burgh St Peter, Oulton Broad and Beccles, as the warning from the Environment Agency is in place from 11am on Tuesday, January 8 until 11am on Wednesday, January 9.

With the possibility of some minor flooding to riverside roads and footpaths over the next 24 hours, the warning states: “This is due to the natural tide locking effect of high tidal waters moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth that restricts the normal drainage out to sea of the Broads river system at low tide.

“Areas most at risk are in St Olaves, Somerleyton, Burgh St Peter, Oulton Broad and Beccles.

“Roads likely to be affected include Beccles Road at St Olaves, Geldeston Lock Lane, Gillingham Dam and Fen Lane in Beccles.

“We are expecting water levels to remain high through the day and overnight because of tide locking at Great Yarmouth.

“Take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger.”