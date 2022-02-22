News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Engineers working to reconnect final few homes to power in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:29 AM February 22, 2022
A tree has fallen through a garden wall in Hockwold.

Engineers are reconnecting the final few homes following thousands of power cuts across Norfolk. - Credit: Gary Bland

Engineers are working to reconnect power to the final few homes in Norfolk which were left without electricity following the recent storms. 

As of 6am on Tuesday (February 21), there were 800 properties still without power across the east of England, according to an update on the UK Power Networks' website.

This includes 500 homes in Suffolk and 200 in Essex, with "isolated pockets" still waiting to be reconnected in Norfolk.

On Monday evening, the company said there were 78 Norfolk homes still without power, including properties in Stoke Holy Cross, Little Massingham, King's Lynn, and the Diss areas.

The county has been hit by three storms in a week, with disruption caused by Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.

Strong winds sent trees crashing to the ground and caused widespread damage to overhead power cables.

Are you still waiting to be reconnected? Let us know.


Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Wind and rain drive the waves onto the beach and pier at Cromer.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Storm Franklin to hit Norfolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Sandie Chivers

Investigations

Takeaways and no dancefloor - Couples claim wedding firm ruined big day

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
The A1101 is closed at Welney due to flooding. Picture: Ian Burt

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk due to Storm Franklin

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Empty former Game store in Norwich

Greggs set to open huge new store in Norwich

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon