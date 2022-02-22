Engineers working to reconnect final few homes to power in Norfolk

Engineers are reconnecting the final few homes following thousands of power cuts across Norfolk. - Credit: Gary Bland

Engineers are working to reconnect power to the final few homes in Norfolk which were left without electricity following the recent storms.

As of 6am on Tuesday (February 21), there were 800 properties still without power across the east of England, according to an update on the UK Power Networks' website.

This includes 500 homes in Suffolk and 200 in Essex, with "isolated pockets" still waiting to be reconnected in Norfolk.

On Monday evening, the company said there were 78 Norfolk homes still without power, including properties in Stoke Holy Cross, Little Massingham, King's Lynn, and the Diss areas.

The county has been hit by three storms in a week, with disruption caused by Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.

Strong winds sent trees crashing to the ground and caused widespread damage to overhead power cables.

