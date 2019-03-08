Search

Bank holiday weather set to take turn for the worse

PUBLISHED: 10:53 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 23 May 2019

A rainy day in Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

The forecast for this bank holiday weekend in Norfolk is a mixed bag of sunshine and showers.

It's the last chance for a bank holiday barbecue until August, so you might want to schedule it for Saturday if you're hoping for the sun to join you.

The weekend is set to get off to a good start, with bright, dry weather and sunny spells on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures between 20C to 22C.

But the weather in the county is expected to become unsettled as the weekend draws on.

Norwich based forecaster Weatherquest said: "It's looking nice for Friday and Saturday but Sunday is set to be cloudier.

"Sunday morning will be just about dry with showers developing and wind picking up in the afternoon.

"It's going to get more unsettled from Sunday night and temperatures are set to drop to about 15C to 17C."

The cooler weather and showers are set to continue into the first half of next week.

It's set to be a busy bank holiday weekend for Norfolk come rain or shine with events including Let's Rock Festival on Saturday in Norwich's Earlham Park, Sunday Sessions headlined by Noel Gallagher also at Earlham Park the next day, and Norwich Games Festival taking place at The Forum from Monday.

