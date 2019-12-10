What will the weather be like on election day?

Rain is forecast for election day. Photo: Getty BrianAJackson

With less than a week to go until Britain heads to the polls, we look at what the weather has in store for Norfolk on election day.

Following a blustery start to the week, punctuated by showers and ground frost, the weather ahead looks set to remain unsettled.

Forecasters are predicting patchy sunshine through out Wednesday, with heavy rain closing in by Thursday morning, which will likely continue into the afternoon.

Although wind speeds are unlikely to top 30 mph, BBC forecasters warned the breeze would feel "fresh", with wind chill making temperatures of 8c feel closer to 2c.

Friday will bring much of the same, with showers likely to bring up to 5 mm of rain to the region.

But will the wet weather affect the number of people heading to the polls?

The 2017 election was held under similarly damp conditions, and according to experts, there is no evidence to suggest that voter turn out was affected by the rain.

Speaking to the BBC two weeks before the last election, Stephen Fisher, an associate professor of political sociology at Oxford University, concluded: "There's basically no correlation between the weather and turnout."