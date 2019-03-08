Search

PUBLISHED: 10:34 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 16 April 2019

Norfolk is set to see warm temperatures this Easter bank holiday weekend. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Barbecues at the ready - it looks like it’s going to be a sunny Easter weekend in Norfolk.

After a chilly start to spring, a stretch of warm weather is just around the corner with the forecast for the long bank holiday predicting sunshine and blue skies.

Norwich based forecaster Weatherquest said: “Right through the bank holiday weekend it should be dry and fairly sunny with not much cloud.

“On Friday inland temperatures are expected to be around 19 to 21C, and Saturday and Sunday are quite similar, maybe a touch warmer with highs of around 22C.

“There may be a little more cloud into Monday but it's still looking fairly warm with temperatures around 20C to 22C.”

With the BBC weather forecast expecting highs of 19C for Ibiza over the weekend, inland Norfolk looks set to be hotter than the Spanish party island just in time for a few extra days off work.

Weatherquest said that temperatures nearer the coast were set to be cooler, staying closer to 15C or 16C, but overall “it looks like it's going to be a nice weekend.”

