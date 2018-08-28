Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Temperatures drop to minus 6 as region’s freeze continues

PUBLISHED: 07:04 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:18 24 January 2019

Drivers have been told to take care on the roads while a Met Office warning for ice in the East of England is still in place. Picture: Archant

Drivers have been told to take care on the roads while a Met Office warning for ice in the East of England is still in place. Picture: Archant

Archant

The region’s cold snap is continuing into another day, with weather warnings still in place.

A Met Office warning of ice on some stretches is in place until 11am on Thursday, following another night of sub-zero temperatures.

According to Norwich-based Weatherquest, temperatures dropped as low as minus 6 degrees in rural areas on Wednesday night.

With some wintry precipitation drifting in from the west today, people have been warned to watch out for black ice on roads and pavements.

Beccles Common on a cold and frosty morning. Picture: ArchantBeccles Common on a cold and frosty morning. Picture: Archant

Dan Holley, of Weatherquest, said on Twitter that the region could see sleet and freezing rain, while some areas may even get “a light covering of snow”.

The first weather warning from the Met Office of this latest freeze came on Monday, when people were warned of icy patches forming overnight across the East of England.

The Met Office weather warning issued on Wednesday, said another cold night would bring a “risk of ice, either where surfaces remain wet from daytime showers, or where further wintry showers fall onto frozen surfaces during the night and on Thursday morning”. It said showers will be wintry with a mix of rain, sleet and snow.

Norfolk police has reiterated a warning for drivers to take care on the roads and make sure windscreens are cleared of ice and frost before setting off.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

Beach huts damaged in tidal surge in need of ‘cosmetic improvements’

The huts after the spring tide surged onto Pakefield Beach. photo: James Carr.

Tributes paid to well-known Big Issue seller from Norwich

Simon Thorndike.

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ex-Norwich City player found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in Mercy nightclub

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

Farke keeps his word reveals City stopper

Tim Krul has played a key role in Norwich City's surge up the Championship Picture Tony Thrussell/Archant

Ex-Norwich City player found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in Mercy nightclub

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant

Main route through town closed all day

Road works will close Station Road in Wymondham for one day. Picture: Getty

Temperatures drop to minus 6 as region’s freeze continues

Drivers have been told to take care on the roads while a Met Office warning for ice in the East of England is still in place. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists