Hottest day of the year for region with warmer weather to come

PUBLISHED: 14:35 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:35 18 April 2019

The weather in East Anglia is the warmest it's been all year today. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

East Anglia is enjoying the hottest day of the year so far.

The East of England is enjoying a spell of warm weather - the warmest all year in fact - and just in time for the long bank holiday weekend.

The highest temperature in East Anglia is in Cambridge, where it is currently around 19.9C.

Santon Downham in Suffolk has passed 19.7C and Marham is the warmest part of Norfolk at the moment, enjoying a temperature around 19.4C.

Norwich based forecaster Weatherquest said that while these top temperatures were among the highest in the region all year, there is still room for East Anglia to heat up even further as the afternoon stretches on.

The weather looks sunny and warm for the duration of the Easter bank holiday weekend too, with Saturday set to see highs of 22C and Sunday a fractionally cooler 21C.

