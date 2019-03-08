Search

Warning to allergy sufferers in Norfolk as pollen count rockets

PUBLISHED: 10:46 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 20 June 2019

The pollen count is Norfolk is high today. Photo: Getty Images

Archant

After a damp few days the weather is set to dry out and with that the pollen count is set to soar.

The Met Office has predicted a 'high' pollen count for the East of England today as the turn to dry, sunny weather after rain creates the perfect environment for spores to spread into the air.

This means those who suffer with pollen related allergies like hay fever and asthma will face their symptoms being triggered.

Tomorrow (Friday 21) the count is set to rise even higher, with the Met Office predicting a 'very high' amount of irritant spores and the rating is set to stay at 'very high' through to early next week.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said: "It's set to by mostly dry from today through the weekend with only a few showers here and there.

"Temperatures will slowly rise with highs today of around 19C and on Sunday afternoon some parts of the region may see temperatures as high as 24C."

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sunday from 3pm to midnight, warning that thunderstorms and torrential rain could develop.

The Met Office advise that "although it is very difficult to avoid exposure to pollen there are a number of measures you can take that will help you to minimise exposure and ease the severity of your hay fever symptoms."

They list the following things as helpful:

-Check the pollen count every day.

-Wear wrap-around sunglasses.

-Start treatment early, especially if you'll be exposed to triggers that you know about.

-Take a break from contact lenses and wear normal glasses instead.

-Limit your alcohol but stay hydrated.

-Wash your hair and change your clothes after being outside.

-Keep your windows closed when indoors.

-Avoid drying clothes outside when pollen counts are high.

-If you have a lawn, try asking someone else to cut the grass for you.

-Avoid grassy areas, such as parks and fields.

Those with Asthma need to take special care as Asthma UK says: "High levels of pollen and pollution forecast this week means people with asthma may find their symptoms get worse which increases their risk of a potentially fatal asthma attack."

