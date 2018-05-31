Warning of ice for region amid plummeting temperatures

A gritter lorry on the A149. The Met Office has issued a warning for ice. Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2013

People in the East of England have been warned to expect icy conditions in the next 24 hours.

An area of rain is due to move across East Anglia on Thursday evening, but temperatures area expected to drop after the clouds clear with a risk of icy patches forming.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning - the least severe - for ice for the region, which is valid between 12.15am and 10am on Friday, November 29.

It said some icy stretches were likely on pavements and roads, particularly on untreated surfaces, and warned that some injuries form slips and falls were likely.