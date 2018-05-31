Search

Advanced search

Warning of ice for region amid plummeting temperatures

PUBLISHED: 11:23 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 28 November 2019

A gritter lorry on the A149. The Met Office has issued a warning for ice. Picture: Ian Burt

A gritter lorry on the A149. The Met Office has issued a warning for ice. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2013

People in the East of England have been warned to expect icy conditions in the next 24 hours.

An area of rain is due to move across East Anglia on Thursday evening, but temperatures area expected to drop after the clouds clear with a risk of icy patches forming.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning - the least severe - for ice for the region, which is valid between 12.15am and 10am on Friday, November 29.

It said some icy stretches were likely on pavements and roads, particularly on untreated surfaces, and warned that some injuries form slips and falls were likely.

Most Read

Overturned lorry closes road

A lorry overturned on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Major poll predicts Conservatives will take marginal Norfolk seats and sweep to power

Conservative North West Norfolk candidate James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvray

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Hopes remain for new £6.6m railway station on edge of Norwich

Broadland Business Park. Picture: Mike Page

Norfolk Police warning after fallen tree blocks road

File picture of a Norfolk police officer. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being found injured on A47

Police are appealing after a pedestrian was found injured on the A47. PIC: Great Yarmouth Police Twitter.

Overturned lorry closes road

A lorry overturned on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Major poll predicts Conservatives will take marginal Norfolk seats and sweep to power

Conservative North West Norfolk candidate James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvray

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Hopes remain for new £6.6m railway station on edge of Norwich

Broadland Business Park. Picture: Mike Page
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists