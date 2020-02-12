Region braced for Storm Dennis as weather warning extended

Storm Ciara brought down trees in Norfolk.

Forecasters have extended the weather warning for storm Dennis, which could bring 50mph gusts of wind to Norfolk and Suffolk at the weekend.

Following last weekend's storm Ciara, the Met Office has warned that the next storm could bring another weekend of heavy wind and rain.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place had already been put in place for most of the UK this Saturday, including Norfolk and Suffolk.

That warning was from 10am on Saturday (February 15) until midnight that night.

But the Met Office has today extended that warning through to just before midnight on Sunday (January 16).

Gusts of 50mph are expected, with more than 60mph possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations, the Met Office said.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: "Another spell of very wet and windy weather is expected for Saturday. Although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara, disruption is still likely."

Forecasters said there could be delays for drivers, rail and plane passengers, while some roads and bridges could close.

They warned some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by spray and/or large waves, that there was a "slight chance" of power cuts and damage to buildings.

Storm Dennis is the fourth named storm of 2020. Storm Ciara caused travel chaos last weekend, with cancelled trains, buses, and roads blocked by fallen debris.

Several schools were forced to close on Monday due to power outages caused by the weather, and thousands of homes were left without electricity as engineers worked through the night to fix damaged electric networks.

