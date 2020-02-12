Search

Advanced search

Region braced for Storm Dennis as weather warning extended

PUBLISHED: 10:58 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 12 February 2020

Storm Ciara brought down trees in Norfolk. Picture: Neil Perry

Storm Ciara brought down trees in Norfolk. Picture: Neil Perry

Archant

Forecasters have extended the weather warning for storm Dennis, which could bring 50mph gusts of wind to Norfolk and Suffolk at the weekend.

Following last weekend's storm Ciara, the Met Office has warned that the next storm could bring another weekend of heavy wind and rain.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place had already been put in place for most of the UK this Saturday, including Norfolk and Suffolk.

That warning was from 10am on Saturday (February 15) until midnight that night.

But the Met Office has today extended that warning through to just before midnight on Sunday (January 16).

You may also want to watch:

Gusts of 50mph are expected, with more than 60mph possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations, the Met Office said.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: "Another spell of very wet and windy weather is expected for Saturday. Although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara, disruption is still likely."

Forecasters said there could be delays for drivers, rail and plane passengers, while some roads and bridges could close.

They warned some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by spray and/or large waves, that there was a "slight chance" of power cuts and damage to buildings.

Storm Dennis is the fourth named storm of 2020. Storm Ciara caused travel chaos last weekend, with cancelled trains, buses, and roads blocked by fallen debris.

Several schools were forced to close on Monday due to power outages caused by the weather, and thousands of homes were left without electricity as engineers worked through the night to fix damaged electric networks.

MORE: Piglet blown away by Storm Ciara

Most Read

Police chief to leave due to Norfolk travel distances

Norfolk's police and crime commissioner Lorne Green has voiced his frustration over the amount of travelling that the job requires of him. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

‘We have soldiers around the town’: council says it will protest against haulage firm

Victor Lukaniuk plans to protest at Rory J Holbrook rail siding site at Brandon train station. Photo: Rory J Holbrook Ltd

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Seafront hotel up for sale for £1 million

The Nelson Hotel in Great Yarmouth has been put up for sale. Picture: GoogleMaps

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Region braced for Storm Dennis as weather warning extended

Storm Ciara brought down trees in Norfolk. Picture: Neil Perry

Man back from ‘jaws of death’ after huge tumour removed from belly

Reza Khosravi underwent a bowel transplant operation after being diagnosed with a rare cancer. Picture: Irina Valentino

City restaurant fights back after low food hygiene rating

Spice Lounge has recently been awarded a 4 star food hygiene rating. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Seafront hotel up for sale for £1 million

The Nelson Hotel in Great Yarmouth has been put up for sale. Picture: GoogleMaps

Takeaway given zero food hygiene rating bounces back with new score

Cleopatra in Norwich, on Knowland Grove. Photo: Lauren Cope
Drive 24