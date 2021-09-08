News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
WATCH: Dust devil spotted in west Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:41 PM September 8, 2021   
dust devil

The dust devil spotted in Upwell - Credit: Patsy Racey

A dust devil has been spotted in west Norfolk. 

Patsy Racey, from Upwell, saw the event whilst driving through the area at around 1.30pm on Monday.

The 49-year-old said she saw them "all the time" when she was a child.

"They'd pick up stuff and we'd run through them," she said. "It did hit my car whilst I was watching, it felt like being in a car wash made of straw.

"It was pretty cool to see."

Adam Dury, from Weatherquest in Norwich, confirmed the video is of a dust devil.

Unlike tornados, which require thunderstorms, dust devils start due to the ground warming rapidly.

This warming causes the air to rise and wind circulation on the surface, picking up debris from the floor, hence the name.

