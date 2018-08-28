Photographer captures breathtaking drone images of one of Norfolk’s tallest church towers rising up through a blanket of fog
PUBLISHED: 12:13 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 01 February 2019
A Norfolk photographer has captured a series of stunning images of one of the county’s tallest church towers rising up through a thick winter fog into a twilight sky.
James Horne, who worked in construction before setting up aerial filming and photography company BlueSky, shot the dream-like pictures of 15th century St James’s Church, at Southrepps, near Cromer, with a DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone.
“It was complete chance,” he said. “I had to cancel a couple of projects because of the fog and, because I live in Southrepps, I thought the church might make something as it gives you a different perspective when you see it from the air.”
Mr Horne, whose clients have included the National Trust, the RNLI and London airports, also works with the Metropolitan Police on drone anti-terrorism.
He said: “I waited until the fog had thinned out just enough, the pictures almost look like a war scene, with smoke drifting over the church.”
www.blueskyuav.co.uk