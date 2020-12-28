Drone photos show shocking extent of flooding in town

Published: 2:23 PM December 28, 2020 Updated: 2:26 PM December 28, 2020

A drone pilot has captured the extent of a Norfolk town's flooding following heavy rainfall over Christmas.

Flooding in Thetford, December 2020. - Credit: Paul Ovenden/Norfolk Drone Photography

Thetford was hit with the worst flooding in decades as a result of the River Thet bursting its banks, and businesses and home owners did their best to protect their properties as it worsened.

Flooding in Thetford, December 2020. - Credit: Paul Ovenden/Norfolk Drone Photography

Pictures from photographer Paul Ovenden have revealed the extent of the water spread in the town, with parts submerged and places left unrecognisable.

Flooding in Thetford, December 2020. - Credit: Paul Ovenden/Norfolk Drone Photography

Norfolk county councillor Terry Jermy said the town centre was particularly affected with the land on Butten Island completely covered by water.

Flooding in Thetford, December 2020. - Credit: Paul Ovenden/Norfolk Drone Photography

And the famous Captain Mainwaring statue was knee deep in the flood water at one stage.

Flooding in Thetford, December 2020. - Credit: Paul Ovenden/Norfolk Drone Photography

The Environment Agency has said that no further significant rainfall is expected but river levels are expected to remain high over the next few days. A flood warning remains in place for the Little Ouse River and River Thet at Thetford, Brandon and Hockwold.

Flooding in Thetford, December 2020. - Credit: Paul Ovenden/Norfolk Drone Photography

Flooding in Thetford, December 2020. - Credit: Paul Ovenden/Norfolk Drone Photography

Flooding in Thetford, December 2020. - Credit: Paul Ovenden/Norfolk Drone Photography

Flooding in Thetford, December 2020. - Credit: Paul Ovenden/Norfolk Drone Photography

Flooding in Thetford, December 2020. - Credit: Paul Ovenden/Norfolk Drone Photography



