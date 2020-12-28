News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drone photos show shocking extent of flooding in town

Published: 2:23 PM December 28, 2020    Updated: 2:26 PM December 28, 2020
A drone pilot has captured the extent of a Norfolk town's flooding following heavy rainfall over Christmas.

Thetford was hit with the worst flooding in decades as a result of the River Thet bursting its banks, and businesses and home owners did their best to protect their properties as it worsened.

Pictures from photographer Paul Ovenden have revealed the extent of the water spread in the town, with parts submerged and places left unrecognisable.

Norfolk county councillor Terry Jermy said the town centre was particularly affected with the land on Butten Island completely covered by water.

And the famous Captain Mainwaring statue was knee deep in the flood water at one stage.

The Environment Agency has said that no further significant rainfall is expected but river levels are expected to remain high over the next few days. A flood warning remains in place for the Little Ouse River and River Thet at Thetford, Brandon and Hockwold. 

