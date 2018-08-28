Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Is your car snow ready? Drivers given advice on driving in icy conditions

PUBLISHED: 17:16 29 January 2019

Suffolk Highways will be gritting the roads in preparation for snow and ice this evening. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Suffolk Highways will be gritting the roads in preparation for snow and ice this evening. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Archant

With temperatures set to plummet and snow predicted tonight drivers in Suffolk are being advised to prepare for extreme weather.

Driving in a snow storm brings visibility issues but there is also the threat of surface ice that could make roads precarious - particularly some of the more rural roads around the county.

Should the snow arrive, drivers are warned to expect delays on the roads and to either set out early, or even better, stay at home until the rush has died down and the roads are safer.

According to Green Flag technicians there are a number of simple dos and don’ts to bare in mind before you travel.

Drivers should:

• Be prepared with an ice-scraper and good de-icer

• Ensure tyres are in tip-top shape – checking their pressure and tread depth is the legal minimum of 1.6mm

• Check your car fluids such as coolant and windscreen washer for anti-freeze

• Give yourself plenty of time to stop by allowing more distance between you and the car in front

• Be prepared at all times – put a cold weather kit in your car including a reflective jacket, a folding shovel, a tow rope, a torch and even a blanket and some water

• Be ready not to travel at all if the weather forecast is really bad

Drivers should not:

• Leave cars idling to defrost – this is against the law and could land you a £40 fine

• Wait for their battery to fail

• Use the windscreen wipers to defrost the screen

• Pour boiling water on the screen – the glass could suddenly expand

• Forget their coats

Meanwhile, Suffolk Highways have urged drivers to check the AA route map before travelling and are advising people to avoid driving if the weather is bad. Pedestrians are also being warned to be wary of icy pavements.

Gritters will be out in force on the A14, A12 and other major roads tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Rail users may also experience delays, cancellations and last-minute short-formed train notifications and are encouraged to check the Greater Anglia Journeycheck website for the latest information on all affected journeys.

We will have live coverage tomorrow should the county be covered in snow, as well as updates on possible school closures.

Visit our website for all the latest news, pictures, videos and forecasts.

Most Read

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

East Anglia still set for snow as weather warnings continue

A Greater Anglia train in the snow. The Met Office said some rail services could be disrupted by snow this week. Picture: Greater Anglia

Two Norfolk pubs named as amongst best places to eat in country

Ben and Sarah Handley of The Duck Inn, Stanhoe Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Mother claims man touched himself and followed her and son around Morrisons

Police were contacted after a mother claimed she saw a man touch himself inappropriately and followed her and her son in Morrisons in Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Ministry of Defence denies sensitive military equipment left at Norfolk barn

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Man dies at Great Yarmouth power station

Yarmouth power station. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists