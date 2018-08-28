Is your car snow ready? Drivers given advice on driving in icy conditions

Suffolk Highways will be gritting the roads in preparation for snow and ice this evening. Picture: SIMON PARKER Archant

With temperatures set to plummet and snow predicted tonight drivers in Suffolk are being advised to prepare for extreme weather.

Driving in a snow storm brings visibility issues but there is also the threat of surface ice that could make roads precarious - particularly some of the more rural roads around the county.

Should the snow arrive, drivers are warned to expect delays on the roads and to either set out early, or even better, stay at home until the rush has died down and the roads are safer.

According to Green Flag technicians there are a number of simple dos and don’ts to bare in mind before you travel.

Drivers should:

• Be prepared with an ice-scraper and good de-icer

• Ensure tyres are in tip-top shape – checking their pressure and tread depth is the legal minimum of 1.6mm

• Check your car fluids such as coolant and windscreen washer for anti-freeze

• Give yourself plenty of time to stop by allowing more distance between you and the car in front

• Be prepared at all times – put a cold weather kit in your car including a reflective jacket, a folding shovel, a tow rope, a torch and even a blanket and some water

• Be ready not to travel at all if the weather forecast is really bad

Drivers should not:

• Leave cars idling to defrost – this is against the law and could land you a £40 fine

• Wait for their battery to fail

• Use the windscreen wipers to defrost the screen

• Pour boiling water on the screen – the glass could suddenly expand

• Forget their coats

Meanwhile, Suffolk Highways have urged drivers to check the AA route map before travelling and are advising people to avoid driving if the weather is bad. Pedestrians are also being warned to be wary of icy pavements.

Gritters will be out in force on the A14, A12 and other major roads tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Rail users may also experience delays, cancellations and last-minute short-formed train notifications and are encouraged to check the Greater Anglia Journeycheck website for the latest information on all affected journeys.

We will have live coverage tomorrow should the county be covered in snow, as well as updates on possible school closures.

