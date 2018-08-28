Gallery

Tidal surge pictures - Flooding, boisterous waves and some near misses

The waves made their way down the prom in Southwold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Flood warnings remain in place following a dramatic day up and down the East Anglian coast today during which a tidal surge threatened to wash out homes and businesses.

The current tide at Snape Maltings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The current tide at Snape Maltings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The effects of the tidal surge were first felt early this morning as high tide approached and as the day moved on the waters continued to rise.

The coastguard at Lowestoft advised members of the public to avoid the south beach as high tide approached.

By around 10am Southwold was starting to bear nature’s brunt with huge waves crashing over the sea wall and hitting anyone brave enough to be walking along the seafront.

Southwold Harbour was flooded and the nearby Harbour Inn pub was left under a foot of water.

A dog has a look at the waves Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A dog has a look at the waves Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

As the surge continued south a new warning was issued by the Environment Agency for the Deben Estuary including places like Woodbridge and Waldringfield.

At Felixstowe Ferry waters were rough in places with the jetty completely submerged well ahead of high tide.

Warnings remain in place for a few more hours along much of the coast.

The Environment Agency remain particularly concerned about isolated low-lying properties along the River Waveney in areas like Beccles, Somerleyton and Oulton Broad. These areas could be threat up until 11am on Wednesday morning.

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

The next high tide is expected early tomorrow morning: around midnight at Southwold and 2am at Woodbridge but conditions are not thought to be as severe as today.

Huge waves crashed against the prom in Southwold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Huge waves crashed against the prom in Southwold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Huge waves engulkfed the prom at high tide Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Huge waves engulkfed the prom at high tide Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

