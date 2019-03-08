Debenhams in Norwich reopens after flooding

Debenhams in Norwich is closed due to flooding. Picture: Archant Archant

The Debenhams store in Norwich city centre has reopened after being hit by flooding.

A blocked drain pipe caused water to leak through a ceiling following heavy rain over the weekend.

It affected electrics and meant the store was shut from Monday morning until Tuesday lunchtime.

A fire officer had to go round the shop to check for safety issues before it reopened.

There were reports of damage to stock in the Warehouse concession shop in the main store.

A Debenhams spokesman said: "I am pleased to confirmed our Norwich store has reopened and is now trading."