Debenhams store in Norwich closed for second day due to flooding
PUBLISHED: 08:02 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:02 01 October 2019
Archant
One of Norwich city centre's biggest shops is closed for a second day after flooding.
Debenhams in Norwich is closed due to flooding. Picture: Archant
Debenhams was hit by the heavy rain over the weekend which has affected electrics in the store.
A member of staff said the Warehouse concession shop in the main store had been badly hit with stock ruined.
Debenhams was closed all of Monday and there are still signs up this morning saying: "Due to a flood we are unable to trade at this present time. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
A Debenhams spokesman said: "Unfortunately we are temporarily closed due to the store being flooded.
"We will be up and running as soon as possible but as yet we do not have a date/time when that will be."