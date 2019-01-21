All you need to know about January’s lunar eclipse

A lunar eclipse is due to take place on January 21. Picture: DAVID MURTON/DARSHAM ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETY DAVID MURTON/DARSHAM ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETY

Stargazers will need to prepare for an extremely late night in order to catch a glimpse of a lunar phenomenon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A total lunar eclipse is set to unfold later this month and won’t be visible again in the UK until 2028.

The eclipse, which is also known as a blood moon, will be visible in the early hours of the morning on January 21.

David Murton, from the Darsham Astronomical Society, said: “The visible eclipse will start at 3.33am with the earth’s shadow starting to take a bite out of the full moon.

“This bite will slowly increase until 4.41am when totality starts. By this time the full moon will have become considerably dimmer, however, unlike a solar eclipse it won’t go completely dark as the earth’s atmosphere will bend some of the sunlight, so that it continues to illuminate the moon.

“However, refraction of the light and dust in our atmosphere will colour this light and the moon can turn a deep coppery red colour.

“Lunar eclipses last considerably longer than solar ones and the period of totality will last until 5.43am giving us an hour of observation.

“The shadow will then retreat across the face until 6.50am when it’s all over, however by then dawn will be breaking and the moon will be quite low in the sky so you will be lucky to see the end.”

Mr Murton also said that the last total eclipse we were suppose to see was spoilt due to cloud and rain.

Fred Best, a weather forecaster from Weatherquest, has revealed what forecast our region needs in order to see the spectacular.

He said: “An area of high pressure with clear skies is the best conditions to see it but often this time of year high pressure can result in it being cloudy. It is still a few weeks away so it depends what is happening at that time but this week we have had high pressure and cloudy skies.”

If you catch the spectacular make sure you send over pictures to the email address here.