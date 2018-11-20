Search

Advanced search

Fallen Christmas lights blocked Norfolk road

20 November, 2018 - 10:03
Church Street in Cromer was temporarily closed after the Chritsmas lights were blown down by the wind. Pictures: David Bale

Church Street in Cromer was temporarily closed after the Chritsmas lights were blown down by the wind. Pictures: David Bale

Archant

Church Street in Cromer was temporarily closed after the Chritsmas lights were blown down by the wind. Pictures: David BaleChurch Street in Cromer was temporarily closed after the Chritsmas lights were blown down by the wind. Pictures: David Bale

A busy road was temporarily blocked after a Norfolk town’s Christmas lights were blown down by the strong winds.

Norfolk police tweeted at just after 6am today that Church Street in Cromer had been temporarily closed due to the fallen festive lights.

Police urged people to avoid the area while they waited for an engineer from the town council to fix the decorations.

The road was reopened by 6.30am, a Norfolk police spokesman said.

Church Street in Cromer was temporarily closed after the Chritsmas lights were blown down by the wind. Pictures: David BaleChurch Street in Cromer was temporarily closed after the Chritsmas lights were blown down by the wind. Pictures: David Bale

The lights are due to be switched on Saturday, December 1.

• Keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map at www.edp24.co.uk/motoring/live-traffic-map

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

‘She lived for her family’ - friends pay tribute to woman who died in tent near Norwich footpath

Kayla Terry. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Terminally-ill man who was told he was fit to work backs campaign for easier access to benefits

Motor neurone disease sufferer Martin Burnell, 59, from Lowestoft, was assessed as being fit to work despite being told by his consultant that he would never work again. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rural road closed by ‘rather large tree’ tangled in power cables

North Norfolk police tweeted to say that a road in Honing was closed so an overhanging tree could be dealt with. Picture: North Norfolk police

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

Secretary pays back £4,000 she stole from lifeboat volunteers

Jessica Parker PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Ladies retailer Bonmarche sees profits nose-dive by 48% as Christmas approaches

Bonmarche. Front of shop on the Market Place in Great Yarmouth town centre. Picture: James Bass

Norwich Waterstones invites shoppers to buy Christmas books for children in care

The Christmas Giving Tree at Norwich Waterstones. Photo: Norwich Waterstones

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast