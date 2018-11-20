Fallen Christmas lights blocked Norfolk road

Church Street in Cromer was temporarily closed after the Chritsmas lights were blown down by the wind. Pictures: David Bale

Church Street in Cromer was temporarily closed after the Chritsmas lights were blown down by the wind. Pictures: David Bale Church Street in Cromer was temporarily closed after the Chritsmas lights were blown down by the wind. Pictures: David Bale

A busy road was temporarily blocked after a Norfolk town’s Christmas lights were blown down by the strong winds.

Norfolk police tweeted at just after 6am today that Church Street in Cromer had been temporarily closed due to the fallen festive lights.

Police urged people to avoid the area while they waited for an engineer from the town council to fix the decorations.

The road was reopened by 6.30am, a Norfolk police spokesman said.

Church Street in Cromer was temporarily closed after the Chritsmas lights were blown down by the wind. Pictures: David Bale Church Street in Cromer was temporarily closed after the Chritsmas lights were blown down by the wind. Pictures: David Bale

The lights are due to be switched on Saturday, December 1.

