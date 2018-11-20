Search

Advanced search

Fallen festive lights won’t scupper switch-on in Norfolk town

20 November, 2018 - 14:13
Church Street in Cromer was temporarily closed after the Christmas lights were blown down. Pictures: David Bale

Church Street in Cromer was temporarily closed after the Christmas lights were blown down. Pictures: David Bale

Archant

A Norfolk town’s annual Christmas lights switch-on will go ahead as planned, despite concerns after they fell and closed a busy road.

Church Street in Cromer was temporarily blocked on Tuesday after some of the town’s festive lights were blown down by the wind.

Norfolk police tweeted at just after 6am that the town centre street, which runs by the parish church, was closed due to the fallen lights.

Police urged people to avoid the area while they waited for an engineer from the town council to fix the decorations.

The Cromer Christmas Lights Volunteers, who run the annual event, were helped by the police in clearing and re-opening the road by 6.30am.

The lights are due to be switched-on, on Saturday, December 1, and Tim Adams, Cromer town councillor and a spokesman for the volunteers, said: “It won’t stop the lights switch-on. The volunteers will also be heading out to finish off this Sunday.“

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

‘She lived for her family’ - friends pay tribute to woman who died in tent near Norwich footpath

Kayla Terry. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Terminally-ill man who was told he was fit to work backs campaign for easier access to benefits

Motor neurone disease sufferer Martin Burnell, 59, from Lowestoft, was assessed as being fit to work despite being told by his consultant that he would never work again. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rural road closed by ‘rather large tree’ tangled in power cables

North Norfolk police tweeted to say that a road in Honing was closed so an overhanging tree could be dealt with. Picture: North Norfolk police

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

It is Norwich’s smallest pub - but what is its food like?

The Vine Thai in Norwich food review. Photo: Lauren Cope

Brookside star Louis Emerick on playing Horse in The Full Monty

Louis Emerick at Horse Credit: Full Monty UK tour

Secretary pays back £4,000 she stole from lifeboat volunteers

Jessica Parker PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast