Fallen festive lights won’t scupper switch-on in Norfolk town

Church Street in Cromer was temporarily closed after the Christmas lights were blown down. Pictures: David Bale Archant

A Norfolk town’s annual Christmas lights switch-on will go ahead as planned, despite concerns after they fell and closed a busy road.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Church Street in Cromer was temporarily blocked on Tuesday after some of the town’s festive lights were blown down by the wind.

Norfolk police tweeted at just after 6am that the town centre street, which runs by the parish church, was closed due to the fallen lights.

Police urged people to avoid the area while they waited for an engineer from the town council to fix the decorations.

The Cromer Christmas Lights Volunteers, who run the annual event, were helped by the police in clearing and re-opening the road by 6.30am.

The lights are due to be switched-on, on Saturday, December 1, and Tim Adams, Cromer town councillor and a spokesman for the volunteers, said: “It won’t stop the lights switch-on. The volunteers will also be heading out to finish off this Sunday.“