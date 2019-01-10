Gallery

Cleap-up planned after damage to beach huts in north Norfolk

Damage to beach huts in Overstrand, caused by the high tides and flooding on January 8, 2019. Picture: BERYL SIMS Archant

A community clean-up is being planned to help repair beach huts damaged by this week’s high tide surge.

Some residents are planning to meet at the beach huts Along Overstrand beach on Saturday, January 12 at midday, to do what they can to repair and clean-up after high water spilled over along the coast.

Mickey Sewell, of Overstrand said she was disappointed there were not more warnings about the potential for damage in the Cromer area, as the Environment Agency’s alerts focused on Walcott and spots further around the coast.

She said: “I’m lucky, because my hut was undamaged.

“But I’m a bit annoyed about the government flood warning because something could have been done beforehand, in terms of cleaning out the huts.”

There was also some damage to beach huts along Cromer’s promenade, with some wooden planks around the bottom of the structures broken off.

