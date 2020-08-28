Thunderstorm weather warning as heavy rain brings flooding and crashes

Heavy rain across Norfolk meant emergency services were busy last night (Thursday, August 27), with reports of flooding and difficult driving conditions.

And the Met Office has issued a weather warning that Norfolk and Suffolk could be in for more heavy showers and thunderstorms today (Friday, August 28).

Norfolk police were called to a crash on the southbound A11 near the Wymondham Browick Road junction at about 9pm last night, where there was a large amount of standing water.

Firefighters from Sprowston, Earlham and Wroxham were called to a crash on the A47 at Postwick at just after midnight, where they helped get a casualty out of a vehicle.

And firefighters were twice called out to flooding at Stalham.

A crew from Stalham went to Old Market Road at just before 12.30am today to reports of flooding. The crew helped to remove water from a property.

The second call to flooding in Stalham, which a crew from North Walsham went to, was at just after 1am today, although their services were not needed.

And the Met Office has warned more rain and, potentially, thunderstorms could follow today.

Their yellow warning of thunderstorms covers much of southern England and Wales, including Norfolk and Suffolk and lasts from 11am until 8pm.

The warning states: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop quite quickly later on Friday morning, but peaking during the afternoon for many, before probably becoming more restricted to the southeast and south coastal counties towards evening.

“Some places will miss the heavier rain, but other locations could see around 20mm within an hour and perhaps 30 to 40mm in around three hours, sufficient to cause issues on the roads.”

Forecasters predict this Bank Holiday Monday could be the coldest on record for some parts of the UK as temperatures are expected to be well below average for the time of year.

Meteorologist Emma Salter told the PA news agency: “We’ll see an improving picture throughout the weekend but it will be quite chilly, as far as August is concerned, particularly in the north.”

This Bank Holiday, Ms Salter said top temperatures could reach 19C in London while parts of Scotland will be chillier with highs of 11C, well below the average of 16C usually seen in the country.