Search

Advanced search

Thunderstorm weather warning as heavy rain brings flooding and crashes

PUBLISHED: 06:47 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:47 28 August 2020

A weather warning has been issued for Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Ian Burt

A weather warning has been issued for Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2013

Heavy rain across Norfolk meant emergency services were busy last night (Thursday, August 27), with reports of flooding and difficult driving conditions.

And the Met Office has issued a weather warning that Norfolk and Suffolk could be in for more heavy showers and thunderstorms today (Friday, August 28).

Norfolk police were called to a crash on the southbound A11 near the Wymondham Browick Road junction at about 9pm last night, where there was a large amount of standing water.

Firefighters from Sprowston, Earlham and Wroxham were called to a crash on the A47 at Postwick at just after midnight, where they helped get a casualty out of a vehicle.

And firefighters were twice called out to flooding at Stalham.

A crew from Stalham went to Old Market Road at just before 12.30am today to reports of flooding. The crew helped to remove water from a property.

You may also want to watch:

The second call to flooding in Stalham, which a crew from North Walsham went to, was at just after 1am today, although their services were not needed.

And the Met Office has warned more rain and, potentially, thunderstorms could follow today.

Their yellow warning of thunderstorms covers much of southern England and Wales, including Norfolk and Suffolk and lasts from 11am until 8pm.

The warning states: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop quite quickly later on Friday morning, but peaking during the afternoon for many, before probably becoming more restricted to the southeast and south coastal counties towards evening.

“Some places will miss the heavier rain, but other locations could see around 20mm within an hour and perhaps 30 to 40mm in around three hours, sufficient to cause issues on the roads.”

Forecasters predict this Bank Holiday Monday could be the coldest on record for some parts of the UK as temperatures are expected to be well below average for the time of year.

Meteorologist Emma Salter told the PA news agency: “We’ll see an improving picture throughout the weekend but it will be quite chilly, as far as August is concerned, particularly in the north.”

This Bank Holiday, Ms Salter said top temperatures could reach 19C in London while parts of Scotland will be chillier with highs of 11C, well below the average of 16C usually seen in the country.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Retailer fears she may have to close town store after expanding online during lockdown

Sarah Simonds at Artichoke. Pic: Artichoke

Restaurant boss tackles customers after receiving bad reviews

Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubicles' for social distancing. Picture: Brad Baxter

Man, 18, dies following crash in village

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

‘It was in a different league’ - Angler’s disbelief at landing 9 stone catfish

Phil Spinks, from Bungay, caught a giant catfish in Diss Mere. Picture: Phil Spinks

Banham Poultry defends safety record after coronavirus cases rise to 80

Temperature checks are carried out as staff enter Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Steps being taken to move on Travellers from Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

No need for wider local lockdown as Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak hits 75 cases

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Banham Poultry defends safety record after coronavirus cases rise to 80

Temperature checks are carried out as staff enter Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Man, 18, dies following crash in village

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Coronavirus cases rise in Breckland and Great Yarmouth after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Protests planned as Extinction Rebellion embarks on ‘critical mass’ bicycle ride around Norwich

Extinction Rebellion activists taking part in a previous critical mass bike ride. Photo: Bethany Wales

£15,500 needed for off-road wheelchair to allow paralysed man to walk on beach

Jonathan Walsh, who grew up in Caister-on-Sea, is trying to raise £15,500 to buy an Omeo wheelchair which has off-road capabilities. Picture: Jonathan Walsh