Heat wave could see Norfolk hotter than Turkey with highs of 30C

PUBLISHED: 09:04 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 19 July 2019

Heat Wave - Bethany Wright (8) keeping cool in King's Lynn. Photo:IAN BURT

Heat Wave - Bethany Wright (8) keeping cool in King's Lynn. Photo:IAN BURT

As schools across the county break for the summer holidays there is good news in store, as forecasters predict temperatures rivalling Turkey in the coming week.

Although Friday is set to be gloomy and wet, with temperatures unlikely to rise beyond the low 20s, the Met Office said next week would see a heat wave in the region.

Saturday morning is likely to see some cloud, with the potential for thundery showers from around lunchtime until early evening in the south of the county.

As we move into Sunday the last of the rain is set to clear, making way for a bright, dry start and climbing temperatures likely to hit around 23c by midday.

Cloud and mist patches could begin to form by the afternoon, with a small chance of thundery showers later in the day.

But by Monday morning the cloud will make way for sunshine, temperatures reaching a balmy 27c by 4pm.

This will set the tone for the rest of the week as the mercury continues to rise throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, tipping 30c in the north and west of the county, making Norfolk hotter than central Turkey.

But Weatherquest forecaster, Fred Best, warned the heat was also likely to bring thundery showers and humidity.

He said: "The further west you are the hotter it could be, although we are also likely to see quite a few thundery showers coming up from the south."

