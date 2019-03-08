Is Norfolk set for a heatwave?

Could a heatwave be coming to Norfolk and Suffolk this weekend? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Could hopes of a heatwave this weekend fall flat?

East Anglia: A cloudy start to the day, but it should again be dry with some long sunny spells developing as the cloud burns back to the coast. A light easterly wind will freshen at times, while highest temperatures will vary between 17 C on the east coast to 23 C in the west. pic.twitter.com/sJ7l8amNNp — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) June 28, 2019

The region was predicted to get its latest taste of summer sun on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures approaching 30C, long spells of sunshine and rocketing UV levels.

But after more cloud and lower temperatures than first forecast on Thursday, and a cloudy start across eastern parts of the region on Friday, doubt has been cast over the predictions.

Europe has been caught in a blistering heatwave this week with parts of Spain and southern France recording temperatures well over 40C.

The UK was set to get a hit of heat from Friday with a warm weather front moving up from the south west.

Norwich-based Weatherquest remains optimistic in its five-day forecast for the East of England.

On Saturday it is predicting maximum temperatures of 28C, lower humidity and a light south westerly breeze, and another pleasant day on Sunday with top temperatures of 22C.

With the warmer weather hitting the western side of the country first, revellers at Glastonbury have been cautioned to put on a hat and keep hydrated at what could be the hottest festival on record at the Somerset site.