Cooler start expected for dry bank holiday weekend
- Credit: Nick Butcher
If you plan to meet up in groups of six outside this bank holiday weekend, it might be best to wrap up warm.
The long Easter weekend is expected to stay dry but a little cold, so if you plan to sit in gardens over the weekend it is best to get your jumpers out.
Forecasters at the Norwich-based Weatherquest say that it will be cooler over the weekend, with a mixture of sunshine and clouds on Friday and Saturday.
Temperatures on Friday are expected to peak at 7C, and 10C on Saturday.
Clouds are especially expected over the coast, and are forecasted to cling along the region’s coastline.
It will be brighter inland, but a northeasterly breeze will keep it fresh on Friday and Saturday.
However, Sunday, before the cold snap hits on Monday, will be the warmest day, with more sunshine and temperatures expected to hit highs of 15C, before turning overnight.
On Monday, there is a chance of snow and sleet showers.
