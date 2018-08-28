‘It’s planning in real time’:Environment Agency give update on flooding situation

SLB Southwold Waves (7)

The Environment Agency have been giving their latest updates on the situation across the Suffolk coast as high tide hits across Suffolk.

David Kemp, coastal team leader for the Environment Agency said that they were monitoring the situation in areas like Felixstowe Ferry, Southwold and Bawdsey where waters could be coming close.

“We are not expecting flooding like we had in 2013 or 2007,” said Mr Kemp.

One of the key areas that the agency are still monitoring is the River Waveney, which is one of the latest areas to receive a flood warning.

Mr Kemp said that the water could sit in the river up to 24 hours as it struggles to head out to sea because of the high tides.

“We could see some flooding at Beccles Quay,” said Mr Kemp.

Mr Kemp and the rest of the team at Environment Agency will be keeping an eye on the situation across Suffolk and Norfolk as the day goes on.

“It’s planning in real time,” said Mr Kemp.