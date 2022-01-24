Further cold weather alert for Norfolk and Waveney
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016
A cold weather alert has been issued for Norfolk and Waveney with the region set to experience freezing temperatures.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued the alert for many parts of the country, which is in place until 9am on Wednesday, January 26.
The agency is again encouraging people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk as freezing conditions persist across the East of England following its first warning on January 18.
Met Office chief meteorologist, Neil Armstrong, said: "With the extent of overnight cloud increasing in many places across the UK, the forecast shows that frost and sub-zero temperatures will become more confined to areas with clearer skies for the next few days, notably sheltered parts of Wales, southern and eastern England, and parts of eastern Scotland."
Agostinho Sousa, consultant in public health medicine at UKHSA, said: "Cold weather can have a serious impact on health, particularly for older people and those with heart and lung problems, as it increases the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.
"Remind vulnerable relatives and neighbours to heat their home to at least 18C – particularly if they have reduced mobility, are 65 or older, or have a health condition.
"Should they need to go outside, it’s important for them to wear shoes with a good grip."
Most Read
- 1 'Heartbroken' pet owner thanks community after missing dog found dead
- 2 Murder inquiry as teenage woman dies after car crash in Norfolk village
- 3 'Absolute insanity' - Village' in massive backlash to homes plan
- 4 Man in 30s dead, two arrested on suspicion of murder in Norfolk town
- 5 Wrestler sheds five stone in one last bid to chase his American dream
- 6 Queen flown by helicopter to Sandringham Estate
- 7 Devastated family wrongly told prisoner hanged himself weeks before release
- 8 Man in 50s dies after medical incident in field
- 9 How Covid restrictions will change in England this week
- 10 Fire destroys roof of Norwich home