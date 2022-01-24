News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Further cold weather alert for Norfolk and Waveney

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:56 PM January 24, 2022
A cold weather alert has been issued for Norfolk and Waveney with the region set to experience freezing temperatures. 

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued the alert for many parts of the country, which is in place until 9am on Wednesday, January 26. 

The agency is again encouraging people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk as freezing conditions persist across the East of England following its first warning on January 18.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Neil Armstrong, said: "With the extent of overnight cloud increasing in many places across the UK, the forecast shows that frost and sub-zero temperatures will become more confined to areas with clearer skies for the next few days, notably sheltered parts of Wales, southern and eastern England, and parts of eastern Scotland."

Agostinho Sousa, consultant in public health medicine at UKHSA, said: "Cold weather can have a serious impact on health, particularly for older people and those with heart and lung problems, as it increases the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.

"Remind vulnerable relatives and neighbours to heat their home to at least 18C – particularly if they have reduced mobility, are 65 or older, or have a health condition.

"Should they need to go outside, it’s important for them to wear shoes with a good grip."

person