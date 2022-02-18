News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ten cockatiels missing from animal sanctuary after aviary damaged in storm

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:34 PM February 18, 2022
Updated: 4:39 PM February 18, 2022
10 cockatiels have escaped from PACT Animal Sanctuary after its aviary was damaged during Storm Eunice. 

10 cockatiels have escaped from PACT Animal Sanctuary after its aviary was damaged during Storm Eunice. - Credit: PACT Animal Sanctuary/Charlotte Bond

An animal sanctuary in Norfolk has issued an urgent appeal to help find 10 missing cockatiels after its aviary was damaged in Storm Eunice.

PACT Animal Sanctuary in Woodrising, near Hingham, has been impacted by the heavy winds battering Norfolk today (Friday, February 18).

It posted on its Facebook page at 2.30pm that the cockatiel aviary had "lifted off the ground and gone backwards", with all the birds escaping.

Strauss, Scruffy and Christopher the happy mal Cockatiels are looking for their forever home Pictur

10 cockatiels are missing from PACT Animal Sanctuary (file photo). - Credit: Charlotte Bond

While the team has managed to catch seven so far, they are "extremely worried" and are still looking for 10.

The post continued: "Residents of Cranworth and Woodrising please, please keep your eyes peeled for any of our birds and if you can safely get them.

"Any sightings please contact the sanctuary."

The sanctuary has also lost more than half its chicken huts due to the storm.

Norfolk Live News
Storm Eunice
Norfolk

