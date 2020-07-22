Weekend weather: cloud and little chance of sun expected for Norfolk Day
PUBLISHED: 06:30 25 July 2020
Archant Â© 2018
Fred Best, from Weatherquest, says Norfolk skies are set to remain overcast with a slight chance of showers this Norfolk Day.
Saturday is not looking like the best day, there’s a band of showery rain heading in from the west in the morning, followed by bright spells and a few heavy showers in the afternoon, some of which will be thundery.
If you’re wanting to follow some of our Norfolk Day recipes, Saturday will be the best day to stay at home.
You may also want to watch:
Sunday is looking better, with clouds and wind in the morning, the afternoon could see some intermittent showers, but not as heavy as Saturday.
If you’re planning on heading out and exploring nature to celebrate Norfolk Day, Sunday morning would be the best time.
Monday will also see some showers in areas across Norfolk.
Temperatures will stay at around 22 degrees throughout the weekend and Monday.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.