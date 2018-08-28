No white Christmas for the East – but watch out for morning mists
PUBLISHED: 08:13 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:13 24 December 2018
Archant Norfolk 2018
Some may still be dreaming of a white Christmas – but weather forecasters have ruled out the possibility in East Anglia.
A forecast from Weatherquest in Norwich suggests Christmas Day will be cloudy but mainly dry for the region.
There will be a maximum temperature of six degrees Celsius and a low of three degrees, with light westerly winds.
The forecast for Christmas Eve in the East is broadly similar, with dry but fairly cloudy conditions and the best chance of sunny spells from mid-morning to early afternoon.
But some of us could wake up to a misty Christmas morning, with a chance that mist and fog patches could begin to form in places as the temperatures drop on Monday night.
According to Weatherquest, based at the University of East Anglia, Norfolk hasn’t had a white Christmas in eight years and is unlikely to see another this year.
A spokesman added that the county was “more likely to have snow at Easter” than at Christmas.