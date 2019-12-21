Search

Will it rain in Norfolk on Christmas Day?

PUBLISHED: 06:00 22 December 2019

Will there be rain in Norfolk on Christmas Day? Picture: Getty Images

BrianAJackson

It is set to be a bright instead of a white Christmas this year with experts forecasting a 'nice day' on December 25.

With the big day just around the corner, weather forecasters are predicting the sun will be out after several days of rain.

It has been nine years since Norfolk has seen snowfall on December 25, and it looks unwise to bet on that changing this year.

Rain will dominate Christmas Eve with bright spells occurring in the afternoon before drying up overnight.

On Christmas Day, temperatures will reach highs of 7C and lows of 1C.

A Weatherquest spokesman said: "It will be a crisp start to Christmas Day with frost in some rural places but not a widespread frost. It will be a pleasant day for Christmas.

"The nice weather is not going to last with a wet Boxing Day . We are happy to have a nice Christmas."

Last year's weather was not to dissimilar with dry weather with highs of 7C and lows of -2C.

