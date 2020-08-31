Video

Chilly end to August, but forecasters say milder weather on way

The last days of summer brought some of the chilliest August days in years to parts of Norfolk as a month of “extreme” weather drew to a close.

Dan Holley, forecaster for University of East Anglia-based forecasters Weatherquest said Saturday (August 29) had been the coldest August day since 2017 in many parts of the region.

But at Marham in Norfolk (14.1C max) and at Brooms Barn in Suffolk (13.6C max) it was the coldest August day since 1986, when it only reached 12.4C in Brooms Barn.

The average maximum temperature for late August in East Anglia is around 21C.

Weatherquest is forecasting that it should be a bit milder on Tuesday and Wednesday, when parts of East Anglia could see highs of around 19C.

Meteorological summer ends on August 31, with autumn beginning in September, according to the meteorological calendar.

The low temperatures of the bank holiday weekend ended a month of “extreme” weather in the UK, which has included two named storms, a heatwave and the hottest August day recorded in 17 years.

The chilly spell is in stark contrast to last year’s August Bank Holiday which was the hottest on record, as the mercury hit 33.2C at Heathrow Airport.

Last week, the UK, including parts of Norfolk and Suffolk, were hit by Storm Francis, which saw gusts of 81mph hit The Needles near the Isle of Wight, just days after Storm Ellen struck.

The storms followed a spell of blistering heat, which included a high of 36.4C at Heathrow and Kew Gardens.