Search

Advanced search

Video

Chilly end to August, but forecasters say milder weather on way

PUBLISHED: 21:28 31 August 2020 | UPDATED: 21:45 31 August 2020

Parts of Norfolk recorded their coldest August day for a number of years. PHOTO: IAN BURT

Parts of Norfolk recorded their coldest August day for a number of years. PHOTO: IAN BURT

Archant © 2010

The last days of summer brought some of the chilliest August days in years to parts of Norfolk as a month of “extreme” weather drew to a close.

Dan Holley, forecaster for University of East Anglia-based forecasters Weatherquest said Saturday (August 29) had been the coldest August day since 2017 in many parts of the region.

But at Marham in Norfolk (14.1C max) and at Brooms Barn in Suffolk (13.6C max) it was the coldest August day since 1986, when it only reached 12.4C in Brooms Barn.

The average maximum temperature for late August in East Anglia is around 21C.

Weatherquest is forecasting that it should be a bit milder on Tuesday and Wednesday, when parts of East Anglia could see highs of around 19C.

Meteorological summer ends on August 31, with autumn beginning in September, according to the meteorological calendar.

The low temperatures of the bank holiday weekend ended a month of “extreme” weather in the UK, which has included two named storms, a heatwave and the hottest August day recorded in 17 years.

The chilly spell is in stark contrast to last year’s August Bank Holiday which was the hottest on record, as the mercury hit 33.2C at Heathrow Airport.

Last week, the UK, including parts of Norfolk and Suffolk, were hit by Storm Francis, which saw gusts of 81mph hit The Needles near the Isle of Wight, just days after Storm Ellen struck.

The storms followed a spell of blistering heat, which included a high of 36.4C at Heathrow and Kew Gardens.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus cases at Banham Poultry rise to 96

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police pelted with missiles at Thetford Forest rave as five people are arrested

Police at the scene of an illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture submitted.

Jeremy Corbyn visits curry house on Norfolk holiday

Mahbubur Rahman, owner of Taste of India in Holt and Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Mahbubur Rahman

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus cases at Banham Poultry rise to 96

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police pelted with missiles at Thetford Forest rave as five people are arrested

Police at the scene of an illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture submitted.

Jeremy Corbyn visits curry house on Norfolk holiday

Mahbubur Rahman, owner of Taste of India in Holt and Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Mahbubur Rahman

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus cases at Banham Poultry rise to 96

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City transfer rumours: Trybull set to join Besiktas

Tom Trybull could be set for a loan move to Besiktas. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘This squad is better than last season’ - Tettey excited by City’s revamp

Norwich City stalwart Alex Tettey is bidding for a hat-trick of Championship promotions Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘One of the best summers yet’ - Restaurant group to extend Eat Out to Help Out offers

The Village Maid in Lound. Picture: Google Images

Long queues at Norwich restaurants on final day of Eat Out To Help Out

The last day of the Eat Out To Help Out scheme in Norwich sees queues outside some places Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020