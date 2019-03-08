Search

Parts of Norfolk hit almost 18 degrees celsius, but chillier weather on way for Mother’s Day

PUBLISHED: 20:03 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:14 29 March 2019

Temperatures reach 17.5 degrees celsius at Weybourne. Picture: Ian Burt

Parts of Norfolk hit almost 18 degrees celsius as the county experienced its warmest day since the end of February - although forecasters say it will be chillier on Mother’s Day.

Dan Holley, from University of East Anglia, said Weybourne was the warmest place in the East of England on Friday, with a top temperature of 17.5 degrees celsius.

Other parts of Norfolk, including Norwich and King’s Lynn saw highs of 16 degrees celsius, but Santon Downham in Suffolk saw the biggest temperature change.

Mr Holley said temperatures there at the start of the day were -1.8 degrees celsius, but warmed up to 17.1 degrees celsius - a range of 18.9 degrees celsius.

But people hoping for similar warm weather in Norfolk over the weekend are likely to be disappointed. Chris Bell, from Weatherquest said there could be a ground frost as temperatures dipped below freezing on Saturday morning.

He said: “A dry day with sunny spells. It will turn cloudier from the north and west into the afternoon and we do have a front approaching, the winds will turn around more to the north as we go through Saturday.”

He said Essex, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire could see temperatures of 15 and 16 degrees celsius, but Norfolk would struggle to get much above 12 degrees celsius and could only reach nine or 10 degrees celsius on the North Norfolk coast.

On Mother’s Day, he said the weak front would mean a cloudy start to the day, although it would get sunnier.

But he said: “It will feel chillier all across the region as we go through Sunday, with high temperatures closer to nine or 11 degrees celsius through the afternoon.”

