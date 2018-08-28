Video

Big waves at Southwold at high tide starts to hit

Scenes along the Southwold coast line Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

High tide is starting to reach Southwold with residents and business owners reporting that water levels are already high at the town.

Pete Hart, owner of the gift shop Chapmans of Southwold recorded footage of the waves starting to break at the coastal town earlier this morning.

Footage shows spectacular waves breaking across the beach close to the huts having been bolstered by spring tides.

Since then water levels have continued to rise with Southwold harbour now thought to be flooded with water now crossing the road there.

“It’s an impressive site,” said Mr Hart, “and there’s still an hour to go.”

Mr Hart said that while the waves themselves were good to watch that there obvious concerns for those with homes and businesses close to the seafront.

Southwold will hit high tide at 12.11pm.



