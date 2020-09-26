Search

Advanced search

‘Massive clean up’ as cars and streets covered by blizzard of sand in village after high winds

PUBLISHED: 10:57 26 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:57 26 September 2020

Sand

Sand

Residents have been left shovelling away “tons” of sand from their homes, cars and streets after 70mph winds battered the north Norfolk coast.

People in Walcott and Bacton woke up on Saturday morning to piles of sand covering their whole village.

It comes after a double weather warning for winds up to 70mph and heavy rain hit the county on Friday.

Caroline Stubbs, the landlord of the Poachers Pocket pub said she had “never seen anything like it” in her 16 years as landlord.

She said: “We have spent the morning digging ourselves a path out of the pub so customers can get in.

You may also want to watch:

“It has come through every nook and cranny of the building, I had to get a locksmith to come out as I couldn’t get my key into the door because of a build up of sand.

“It must be about two foot high in places, it’s covering cars and farmers’ fields.

“We have already been through coronavirus and now we have a massive clean up operation on our hands.”

About 1.8m cubic metres of sand was pumped onto the beach in front of the Bacton Gas Terminal and the villages of Bacton and Walcott in 2019 as part of a new Sandscaping Project.

The idea for the project originated following the devastation caused by the 2013 tidal storm surge, when hundreds of homes were flooded.

But landlady, Mrs Stubbs thinks the project caused the sand issues, she said: “It is 100pc the sandscaping project that has caused this. I have never seen anything like it in the 16 years of being a landlord.

“Everybody is helping each other and pulling together, we always do.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

More than 200 trees down and roads ‘cluttered with debris’ as strong winds hammer county

Trees down in the Letheringsett area on Friday night. Photo: Ben Barnes and Darren Bunn

Norwich City release new third kit

Norwich City have unveiled their new third shirt. Picture: Norwich City FC

Revealed: Norwich streets with the highest crime levels

Norfolk Constabulary has published its figures which reveal the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley/Getty Images

WATCH: Gang in Seat Leon caught on CCTV stealing distinctive Nissan Navarra

Officers have released CCTV footage of the Seat Leon arriving and three people they would like to speak to in connection with the offence Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY

‘Massive clean up’ as cars and streets covered by blizzard of sand in village after high winds

Sand