Butcher defrosts locks as volunteers help iced-up GP surgeries to open

Noah Vickers

Published: 1:06 PM February 11, 2021   
Aylsham Surgery car park covered in snow

Aylsham Surgery's car park before the snow had been cleared - Credit: Reepham and Aylsham Medical Practice

Businesses, including a butcher with hot water, came to the rescue to help two snow- and ice-bound GP practices open their doors to patients.

Wendy Dicks, manager of Reepham and Aylsham Medical Practices, said: “At Aylsham on Tuesday the locks to the doors at the surgery were frozen and we could not unlock the building.

“Coxfords Butchers came to our rescue to melt the snow with hot water to allow us to enter.”

Aylsham Surgery car park without snow

The car park at Aylsham Surgery after the snow had been cleared. - Credit: Reepham and Aylsham Medical Practice

She said: “Staff had tried in vain to keep the snow drifts from the paths, and patients helped to move sandbags and dig the snow to clear pathways.

“At Reepham, staff had also been trying to clear the paths and on Wednesday, G & R Harold of Heydon came up with machinery to clear the car park.”

Ms Dicks added: “It is amazing that every year without asking patients and local businesses just pop up from nowhere to allow us to stay open and we are incredibly grateful to them.”

