Butcher defrosts locks as volunteers help iced-up GP surgeries to open
- Credit: Reepham and Aylsham Medical Practice
Businesses, including a butcher with hot water, came to the rescue to help two snow- and ice-bound GP practices open their doors to patients.
Wendy Dicks, manager of Reepham and Aylsham Medical Practices, said: “At Aylsham on Tuesday the locks to the doors at the surgery were frozen and we could not unlock the building.
“Coxfords Butchers came to our rescue to melt the snow with hot water to allow us to enter.”
She said: “Staff had tried in vain to keep the snow drifts from the paths, and patients helped to move sandbags and dig the snow to clear pathways.
“At Reepham, staff had also been trying to clear the paths and on Wednesday, G & R Harold of Heydon came up with machinery to clear the car park.”
You may also want to watch:
Ms Dicks added: “It is amazing that every year without asking patients and local businesses just pop up from nowhere to allow us to stay open and we are incredibly grateful to them.”
Most Read
- 1 Stunning pictures show 6ft snowdrifts in Norfolk village
- 2 Car stopped on A47 with NINE people squeezed in
- 3 Norfolk roofer jailed for vile catalogue of abuse against young boys
- 4 Flood barriers removed and highways staff abused in Norfolk village
- 5 Bridge now open after getting 'frozen shut'
- 6 More snow expected to fall across Norfolk
- 7 Nurse ploughs through snow in tractor to treat young patients
- 8 'I was bullied into letting strangers in my home' tenant claims amid viewing row
- 9 Black ice warning after coldest night since Beast from the East
- 10 Two crashes on same stretch of road amid black ice warning