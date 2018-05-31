Teenaged boy left with facial injuries after attempted robbery by four males

Police are on the look-out for four males who left a teenager with facial injuries after an attack and attempted robbery earlier this week.

Between 8.30pm and 9pm on Monday, a boy aged in his late teens was approached by four males while walking along Sheffield Road in Wymondham and attacked.

One of the suspects grabbed the teen and searched his pockets before assaulting him, leaving him with minor injuries to his face.

The youngster was then able to scramble free and escape with all of his belongings in tact, with the men believed to have been travelling in a dark blue Vauxhall hatchback with tinted rear wondows.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect one: White, aged between 18 and 21-years-old, tall, medium build and with blond hair.

Suspect two: White, aged between 18 and 21-years-old, 5ft 11 to 6ft tall, with dark black hair and a line shaved through his left eyebrow. It's believed he was wearing a dark jacket and possibly had a London accent.

Suspect three: Mixed race, aged between 18 and 21-years-old, approximately 5ft 9 tall, with short black hair which was curly on the top. It's believed he was wearing a red puffer jacket and dark trousers.

Suspect four: White, with fair hair which was curly on the top.

Anybody with information regarding the attack should contact DC Dave Block at Norwich CID on 101, or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.