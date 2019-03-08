Attraction breaks records as families enjoy bank holiday of 'amazing weather'

Brothers Theo, left, and Carson spent some time in the sun during the bank holiday weekend in north Norfolk. Photo: Peter Whittleton Archant

Temperatures are soaring across Norfolk as the country is set to see the mercury reach the thirties.

Tibenham Airfield has just reached 28.6 Celsius, passing the previous late August #BankHolidayMonday record of 28.2 Celsius set at Holbeach in 2017



Temperatures will continue to climb through the rest of today ️ pic.twitter.com/qGA2EWGvkX — Met Office (@metoffice) August 26, 2019

The Met Office reported a high of 28.6C recorded at Tibenham Airfield at 11.03am, beating the previous late August record of 28.2C at Holbeach in 2017.

A spokesperson said temperatures would continue to climb through the rest of the day.

And people across our county have been enjoying the welcome return of the heat ahead of the final few days of the school holidays.

Families have been flocking to beaches and attractions all around our region.

BeWILDerwood has reported a record-breaking summer. Photo: James Rouse BeWILDerwood has reported a record-breaking summer. Photo: James Rouse

Peter Whittleton, 44, said: "My boys Carson and Theo [were] enjoying the new, improved beach at Walcott yesterday before it got busy."

Mr Whittleton, from Walcott, added: "The sea mist is now clearing here and looks like it's going to be another fab day.

"I have the week off work so making full use of it with this amazing weather."

Eight-year-old Carson enjoying the sun at Walcott beach during the bank holiday weekend. Photo: Peter Whittleton Eight-year-old Carson enjoying the sun at Walcott beach during the bank holiday weekend. Photo: Peter Whittleton

While Forest attraction BeWilderwood reported a record-breaking summer, with more families than ever before enjoying the award-winning attraction.

Ticket supervisor Julie Ransone said: "We are already quite busy today. We're not even open yet and people are queuing outside.

"We've been busy all summer. We've been here for 11 years but this year we've broken records.

"I think we're just getting more and more popular with people coming for return visits."

She added: "It's so child-friendly.

"They get to climb trees and do what kids love doing and using their imagination."

And Suffolk theme park Pleasurewood Hills said they were expecting thousands of guests to flock through the doors to enjoy the rides and attractions in the blazing sun.

All the fun of the fair at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach. Picture: James Bass All the fun of the fair at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach. Picture: James Bass

Receptionist Laina Oschmin said: "We're expecting quite a busy day, with probably about 2,000 people projected to visit the park."

She added: "It's been quite a busy weekend, with the truckers festival yesterday, and a lot more people in the area."

A spokesperson for popular seaside attraction Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach said: "It's been a fantastic bank holiday weekend for us so far and we're expecting another busy day."

They added: "It's hard to quantify as we do get people who come in to wander round, or watch their kids play.

BeWILDerwood has reported a record-breaking summer. Photo: Andrew Kahumbu BeWILDerwood has reported a record-breaking summer. Photo: Andrew Kahumbu

"But we know how many wristbands we've sold so we know when it's busier than normal."

Six-year-old Theo playing on Walcott beach over the bank holiday weekend. Photo: Peter Whittleton Six-year-old Theo playing on Walcott beach over the bank holiday weekend. Photo: Peter Whittleton

Action from the launch of the new Towering Treetop Tangles at BeWILDerwood. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the launch of the new Towering Treetop Tangles at BeWILDerwood. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Plenty of thrills at Pleasurewood Hills. Picture: Pleasurewood Hills Plenty of thrills at Pleasurewood Hills. Picture: Pleasurewood Hills

Walcott beach in the sunshine on Bank Holiday Monday. Photo: Peter Whittleton Walcott beach in the sunshine on Bank Holiday Monday. Photo: Peter Whittleton

