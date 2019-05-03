Region set for chilly bank holiday with chance of heavy showers

A rainy day in Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

The weather this bank holiday weekend means you’ll probably need your raincoat more than your barbeque.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Easter bank holiday in April saw East Anglia enjoy a few days of glorious sunshine with temperatures climbing over 20C.

This weekend, however, is set to be wet, windy and comparatively cold.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said: “Saturday is going to be quite a breezy day with scattered showers and the potential for some of them to turn heavy.

“The further inland you are the more chance you have of some sunny spells, but near the coast will be blustery with showers.

“We're looking at maximum temperatures of around 8C or 9C, maybe 10C in some parts of the region.”

They said while the rain is likely to ease off a bit into Sunday there will still be showers dotted around East Anglia and temperatures stay modest with highs of around 10C or 11C.

The best of the brightness this weekend is set to be on Monday morning with clouds moving in through the afternoon bringing patchy rain.

Temperatures are expected to be around 9C to 11C.